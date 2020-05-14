Boy once featured on WOWK-TV for his love of NASCAR set to graduate high school

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – It has been over a decade since 13 News reporter Nicky Walters interviewed Justin Winland and his family. When they first met, he was a 3-year-old NASCAR fanatic with a sharp memory. Now he is all grown up and set to graduate from Wirt County High School.

“I just like how careless I was at the time,” Justin said, sitting at a picnic table in Ravenswood. “Like even though there was a camera crew in my house I’m just doing my own thing.”

Even though he was too young to remember the original interview they’ve watched the story several times over the years. His parents recorded the story on VHS and passed out copies to the family.

“I showed it to a lot of my classes for show and tell and stuff from the time I was on the news,” Justin said.

Memorizing NASCAR drivers and sponsors wasn’t something his parents taught him. He picked it up by watching hours worth of racing with his dad. Now he is more into basketball than car racing. But he still has that sharp memory that he developed all those years ago.

“I kind of worry about him in college because he’s never really had to study,” joked Justin’s dad Mike Windland. His parents proud of him then and now as he sets his sights on the future. Justin is planning to attend the University of Charleston this fall.

