Boyd County COVID-19 update

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operation Center confirmed 35 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county today, Thursday, Dec. 10.

County health officials have reported 2,487 total positive cases since the pandemic began, with 1,183 residents recovered from the virus.

With no new deaths reported today, the total of COVID-19 cumulative deaths remains at 33.

Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s current incidence rate map, meaning the county has a critical rate of COVID-19 spread.

