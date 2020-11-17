Boyd County COVID-19 update

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operation Center confirmed 42 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county today, Tuesday, Nov. 17.

County health officials have reported 1,245 total positive cases since the pandemic began, with 687 residents recovered from the virus.

With no new deaths reported today, the total of COVID-19 cumulative deaths remains at 25.

Boyd County is currently red on the on Kentucky’s current incidence rate map, meaning the county has a critical rate of COVID-19 spread.