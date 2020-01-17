Boyd County group in need of donations for deployed service members

BOYD COUNTY,Ky (WOWK) With thousands of troops deployed overseas, a Boyd County, group is putting together care packages for the men and women who are protecting our freedom, but the group said they are in need of a little extra help from the community this year.



For about three years now, Care Packages for Soldiers, Kentucky, has been putting together packages for deployed soldiers. Group founders Brandon and Liza Dixon said they have family overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan.



“Some of the places the soldiers go don’t have stores where they can buy things, so they are eating very bland MRE meals,” said Liza Dixon.



The Dixon family said last year they sent more than 400 care packages filled with hygiene items, snacks, and anything the soldiers might need, and Liza Dixon said the local community real showed its support.



“We had one spare bedroom last year that was almost piled to the ceiling [with donations],” said LIza Dixon.

The husband and wife team said many of the soldiers also sent them thank you letters in return for their generosity and support.



“I just sat down and cried because it meant so much to them to get this small box,” said Liza Dixon.



Thank you letter

The Dixon family said they have about 13 donation boxes set up around town, but this year they are running a little bit behind.



“We wanted to be started by January 1st [2020], that did not happen. We are just now getting the donation boxes into place in the community,” said Liza Dixon.



Brandon and Liza both came down with Mono (mononucleosis) over the holidays, and they not only need to get started on donations ,but also need to raise about $5,000 for shipping costs. They feel there will be a bigger need this year with what’s happening over in Iran right now.



“I would say there are 1,000 of people who need these packages. We can’t support them all, but we will support as many as we can,” said Liza Dixon.



The family said the deployed service members they send supplies to were referred to them by family members, or they found them through local bases they contacted in Kentucky and West Virginia.



“I went online . . . just start calling the bases and got in touch with the FRG leaders,” said Liza Dixon.



The Dixon’s said they plan to have the packages sent out sometime in late April, and hope to beat last year’s record.



Anyone interested in donating or volunteering should contact the group through its Facebook page: m.me/CarePackagesForSoldiersKy or call Liza Dixon at (606) 694-6486