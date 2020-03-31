Boyd County, KY, announces three new COVID-19 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center has announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The center says the cases include a 30-year-old female, a 70-year-old male and a 66-year-old male. All individuals are isolating at home and are compliant with all public health recommendations, according to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is working on case contacts and contacts are home isolating as well.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories