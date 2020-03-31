Boyd County, KY, announces three new COVID-19 cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center has announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The center says the cases include a 30-year-old female, a 70-year-old male and a 66-year-old male. All individuals are isolating at home and are compliant with all public health recommendations, according to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is working on case contacts and contacts are home isolating as well.
