Boyd County surpasses 800 COVID-19 cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County, Kentucky have reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days.

As of 5:30 p.m., Nov. 2, the Boyd County Emergency Management Operations Center reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to 808 cases throughout the pandemic. The county reported 23 cases Sunday, Nov. 1. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county remains at 24.

The county says 548 residents have recovered from the virus.

Of the cases reported today, one person has been hospitalized, according to health officials. The 26 other people are in home isolation. The Boyd County EMOC says the patients confirmed today range from ages 16 to 68.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.