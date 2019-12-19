Boys and Girls Club makes Christmas for more than 200 kids

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Christmas came a week early in Huntington. Hundreds of toys were ready for hundreds of kids at the Boys and Girls Club Wednesday after their annual dinner.

Executive Director Julia Trent says doing this every year doesn’t just bring joy to her and the volunteers.

“Just the smiles,” Trent said. “The smiles and the happiness in the kids. You see how happy they are.”

But these kids don’t think fancy presents are what it’s all about.

One child said Christmas is about “having joy and spending time with family.” Another child said, “We celebrate Jesus’ birth. It ain’t about getting gifts.”

15-year-old Alannah Spearman has celebrated four Christmases at the Boys and Girls Club. Spearman says all of these kids have different situations, but what they really want for the holiday is all the same.

“Christmas is about being with your family and the people that you love and just appreciating one another no mater if you give each other present or just sit and talk for a while,” Spearman said.

Trent said when she and the staff realized they were going to be coming up a little short on present to hand out this year – the board members, businesses in the community, even strangers – all pitched in thousands of dollars in donations and toys.

“The community just really works and they come together and just when you need them the most they show up,” Trent said. “And we needed them and they showed up.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Huntington has been providing Christmas for kids for more than 60 years and Wednesday night they helped more than 230.

The non-profit will hold it’s next fundraising event in April 2020.