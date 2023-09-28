WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Brad Paisley announced he is releasing songs from his latest album, “Sons of the Mountains,” on his social media channels Friday, Sept. 29.

Paisley will premiere four tracks from the album.

In the teaser trailer, Paisley says “I’m from here. This place shaped the way that I look at the world and I’ve seen a lot of it now. I realize there’s nowhere more beautiful, or wild, or free.”

This is Paisley’s first new album since 2017 and it features a video filmed in southern West Virginia.

“Sons of the Mountains” is his 13th studio album. Paisley grew up in Glen Dale, West Virginia and went on to have a successful country music career. He won three Grammy awards, sold more than 11 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

You can watch the Paisley interview and album release on Facebook, X (Twitter) and his other social media channels Friday at noon.

The entire album is expected to be released this fall.