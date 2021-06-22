Brand new home destroyed in early morning fire

Courtesy: Malden Fire Dept.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A brand new home in Malden is now considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire this morning.

The fire was reported on Dry Branch Road at about 6:00 a.m.

No one had occupied this house and no injuries were reported. According to fire crews, the new trailer home was just getting moved into and did not have the electricity hooked up yet.

Malden Fire Dept., Malden Fire Dept. Rand Volunteer Fire Dept., and Kanawha County E.M.S. all responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

