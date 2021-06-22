Brand new home destroyed in early morning fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A brand new home in Malden is now considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire this morning.

The fire was reported on Dry Branch Road at about 6:00 a.m.

#HappeningNow – Multiple crews were able to put out a fire on Dry Branch Rd in Malden, WV. No one occupied the home at the time but it is at a total loss @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/ntdBWzYqFS — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) June 22, 2021

No one had occupied this house and no injuries were reported. According to fire crews, the new trailer home was just getting moved into and did not have the electricity hooked up yet.

Malden Fire Dept., Malden Fire Dept. Rand Volunteer Fire Dept., and Kanawha County E.M.S. all responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow Audra Laskey on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!