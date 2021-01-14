Braxton County hosts community-wide vaccine clinic for elderly population

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of the elderly in Braxton County have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county held its first community-wide vaccination clinic for people 70 and older.

Braxton County roughly has about 14,000 residents. Around 23-25% of the population is 65 and older, – so it was important for the county to host this clinic to help ensure the safety of the community.

The 70 and older population flooded Gassaway Baptist Church to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“It’s just been such a dark time for our country and for the world and I’ve heard the reports of what’s happening to people and I wanted to protect myself,” Margaret Loyd, Braxton County Resident said.

Community Care of West Virginia, the Braxton County Health Department and Braxton County Memorial Hospital all partnered to get the job done. In collaboration they administered 500 vaccinations today.

“Each partner brought different things – organizational skills, staff, different technologies. So, it’s so vital for these clinics to happen,” Sissy Price, Braxton County Health Department Nurse Director said.

71-year-old Margaret Loyd says she had some hesitation getting the vaccine, but says she feels just fine after the shot.

“I did have some reservations on do I or don’t I, you know, but I decided it might be best for me and my family and my community if I do come and take the precaution,” Loyd said.

Although a vaccine for covid-19 is out, the pandemic is still an ongoing public health crisis.

“This COVID is very scary and we have our hospitals at full capacity right now and people are dying from this every day,” Patricia Collett, Community Care West Virginia said.

Price says she remembers the impact of when other vaccines, like polio, came out and is honored to help everyone stay healthy.

“It’s been great to be a part of that because it is history making but nurses first and foremost want to help people and the more people we can help and prevent it, the better we’ll all be,” Price said.

The clinic is not just open to Braxton County residents, but all West Virginia residents. The county still accepting people on their call list for the next round of vaccines when they come.