Breaking down West Virginia’s new Sunday liquor law

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Senate Bill 2020 went into effect Wednesday, meaning customers in the Mountain State may legally purchase alcohol as early as 6 a.m. on Sundays.

Gig Robinson of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration says the idea behind the new law is to make start hours the same.

“This bill is basically making it consistent with all the other types of businesses that provide, sell and serve alcohol,” he said.

Prior to the bill, retail stores could sell liquor on Sundays starting at 1 p.m. with the exception of Easter and Christmas Day. Before March of 2019, outside of restaurants, those stores couldn’t sell alcohol at all on Sundays.

People we spoke to had split opinions on the new law.

“I think Sundays should be a sacred day,” Darla D’Ettore said. “It shouldn’t be sold at all on Sunday, let alone opening at 6 a.m.”

James Gainer thinks the new hours could help area businesses.

“I think it might help a little bit,” he said. “The blue laws, I think they’re old fashioned. I never agreed with them, so I think it could help.”

Robinson says the new bill allows more customers to stock up on their favorite beverages, but only time will tell if the law increases business.

“Some interested parties may present the idea that people have different shifts of work, you have tourists and other events that happen at different hours of the day,” he said.