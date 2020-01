CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Both southbound lanes of I79 are shut down at the 3 mm for the vehicle accident. Metro 911 confirms one person is dead. No further information at this time, we will keep you updated as details come in.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.