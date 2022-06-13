UPDATE (11:33 a.m. on Monday, June 13): 13 News is learning new details about a deadly shooting that happened just before midnight on Sunday.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer says that Zsailynn Conley was with a parent on the porch of a home on Grant St. when he was fatally shot in the chest area.

Police say that multiple shots came from what appear to be two separate guns from the direction of Mound Park. They say they found several shell casings in the area.

She says that police are still looking for suspects and that residents should not walk around the area after dark.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A 4-year-old boy is dead after he had been shot just before midnight Sunday. The Portsmouth Police Department was called to the 1800 block of Grant St. in reference to shots fired. They say a second caller stated that someone had been shot.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley had been shot. Medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department transported the child to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Portsmouth PD at 740-353-4101 or the detective division at 740-354-1600.