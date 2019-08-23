Active shooter situation in St. Albans neighborhood

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police responded to an active shooter situation around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The suspect is 52-year-old Joe Sigman of St Albans. When police arrived on the scene, Sigman was reloading his gun after firing around 7 shots in the air. They responded by tazing him to the ground.

Sigman is now in the hospital being treated for minor injuries and will be taken into custody once he gets out. Police say alcohol had been involved.

No one was injured when shots were fired. According to police, Sigman will be charged with wanton endangerment and possibly other felony crimes.