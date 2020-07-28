Barn fire closes Route 35

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor trailer fire and fully involved barn fire has shut down Route 35 until further notice.

According to Mason County dispatchers, multiple fire departments and law enforcement responded to the fire early Tuesday morning. The fire is now under control, but because of its severity, some of the road is damaged.

Dispatchers also told 13 News this caused some down power lines, but no word on if customers in the area have lost power.

West Virginia Department of Highways is now on scene assessing the damages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS