CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, firefighters are still battling a brush fire on the county line of Wayne and Cabell between Raccoon Creek and Bowen Creek near Steer Branch Road.

Dispatch said the fire started around 11 a.m. and was 400 square yards and growing. Around 1 p.m., Cabell 911 was notified that both sides of the hill were on fire.

Crews tried to lay a line around the surrounding area to stop spreading, according to dispatch.

Responders include the Barboursville, Salt Rock, Ona and Green Valley fire departments and the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department. Units from Wayne and Lincoln counties also responded.

Wayne 911 said the fire is active, but mostly cleaned up. Dispatch said Wayne responders have left the scene.