Charleston Fire Department selects new Fire Chief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department has selected Jeffrey Jackson as its new Fire Chief.

Jackson has been with the department since October 1994. He has served in numerous roles, most recently as Administrative Chief, according to the fire department.

In addition to Jackson’s selection as Fire Chief, the department announced two promotions to Assistant Fire Chief:

Assistant Chief Trevor Dysart will serve as Chief of Operations

Assistant Chief Fred Dunbar will be assigned to b-shift as a Battalion Chief.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.