Charleston man faces charges after pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man faces charges after leading Kanawha County deputies on a chase early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Brian Humphries of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began just before 2 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop James Kenneth Sigmon Jr. for driving without headlights.

Humphries says Sigmon fled for about 30 minutes before crashing his truck into a tree and fleeing on foot.

Sigmon fled into into the woods and was tracked and eventually captured by a K9 unit, according to deputies.

Deputies say Sigmon is in an area hospital being evaluated and treated for his injuries and is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.