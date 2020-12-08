Chuck Yeager passes away at 97

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Chuck Yeager is dead at the age of 97, according to his Twitter Page.
Chuck Yeager was a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier. He is also a Lincoln County, West Virginia native.
“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans. He bravely served our nation as a pilot for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and Vietnam. When he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier he challenged each of us to test the limits of what’s possible. I am grateful to have gotten to know this legendary West Virginian and to call him my dear friend. Gayle and I are praying for his family and all who loved and admired General Yeager. May his example of courage in the face of adversity inspire us all.”Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
