Chuck Yeager passes away at 97

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Chuck Yeager is dead at the age of 97, according to his Twitter Page.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Chuck Yeager was a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier. He is also a Lincoln County, West Virginia native.

“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans. He bravely served our nation as a pilot for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and Vietnam. When he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier he challenged each of us to test the limits of what’s possible. I am grateful to have gotten to know this legendary West Virginian and to call him my dear friend. Gayle and I are praying for his family and all who loved and admired General Yeager. May his example of courage in the face of adversity inspire us all.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

Just heard that our friend and brother and HERO … has passed on … this is a great loss for all of us … GodSpeed SIR … General Chuck Yeager … the greatest aviator that has ever lived … 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PwOBrqbJr7 — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) December 8, 2020

Tonight #WV’s own Chuck Yeager slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God. What an amazing life. Praying for the Yeager family. https://t.co/1UStHQw3OW — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) December 8, 2020

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.