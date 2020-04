Crews at the scene of a commercial structure fire in St. Albans, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. [Haley Kosik/WOWK]

A commercial property owned by King River Worship Center in St. Albans caught fire.

Around 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, witnesses describe heavy smoke coming from the structure at 177, Tompkins Crossing Rd. Fire crews from Jefferson and Putnam County arrive to extinguish the blazer.

The building was vacant, according to Chris Schilling, West Side St. Albans Volunteer Fire Department chief. No injuries were reported.

No cost estimates on the damage of the building.