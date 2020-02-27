Closings & Delays
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Crash shutdowns I-77 southbound in Sissonville

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:
Road Accidents

UPDATE 5:50 AM: Both lanes of I-77 southbound in Sissonville are back open after crash, according to dispatchers.

UPDATE 5:43 AM: One lane has reopened along 1-77 southbound in Sissonville after two vehicles crashed.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Both lanes of I-77 southbound are shutdown after a crash involving two vehicles at mile marker 106, near Edens Fork.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the call came in just before 5 AM Thursday morning.

Police, fire and ems crews are on scene.

No word on injuries at this time,

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events