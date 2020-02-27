Crash shutdowns I-77 southbound in Sissonville

UPDATE 5:50 AM: Both lanes of I-77 southbound in Sissonville are back open after crash, according to dispatchers.

UPDATE 5:43 AM: One lane has reopened along 1-77 southbound in Sissonville after two vehicles crashed.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Both lanes of I-77 southbound are shutdown after a crash involving two vehicles at mile marker 106, near Edens Fork.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the call came in just before 5 AM Thursday morning.

Police, fire and ems crews are on scene.

No word on injuries at this time,