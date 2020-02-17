Crews responding to fire in South Charleston

UPDATE 10:42 AM: According to South Charleston Fire Chief, Virgil White, one person is being treated for burns. No word on the extent of their injuries.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WVa. (WOWK) – According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, crews are responding to a structure fire along Joseph Street in South Charleston.

The call came in shortly before 10 AM. Dispatchers tell us the fire is confined to the porch at this time. No word on if the home is occupied.

