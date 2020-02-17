Crews responding to fire in South Charleston

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Elbert Mosley

UPDATE 10:42 AM: According to South Charleston Fire Chief, Virgil White, one person is being treated for burns. No word on the extent of their injuries.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WVa. (WOWK) – According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, crews are responding to a structure fire along Joseph Street in South Charleston.

The call came in shortly before 10 AM. Dispatchers tell us the fire is confined to the porch at this time. No word on if the home is occupied.

We do have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events