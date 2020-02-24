Deadly shooting in Clay County, WV

UPDATE: State police have released a description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly overnight shooting.

Troopers are looking for a black and red 2005 Chevy Silverado truck with a West Virginia license plate number of 3XY652.

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man is dead after a shooting in Clay County, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened on Hubbard Fork Road in Lizemores Sunday night.

Deputies tell WOWK, no suspect is in custody at this time.

Clay County Deputies, ems and state troopers are investigating.

