DEVELOPING: Apartment fire in Huntington

UPDATE: Oct. 7, 2020 1:55 p.m. – The fire has been contained with no injuries or causalities.

The cause of fire unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington firefighters worked to quickly put out a fire at an apartment building on the corner of 8th Avenue and 3rd Street in Huntington.

The fire was first reported around Noon Wednesday, and appears to have started on the second floor of the three story complex.

Firefighters were seen breaking windows to ventilate the floor, and smoke billowed up into the third floor.

Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas (WOWK Staff)

Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas (WOWK Staff)

Fire department officials also say they don’t suspect the cause of the fire to be suspicious but are waiting for the fire marshal to confirm the cause.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.