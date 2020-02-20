Drennen booked for alleged involvement in homicide and officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: FEB. 20 12:00 p.m. – Drennen is being arraigned at the Kanawha County Magistrate with multiple charges including First Degree Robbery and First Degree Murder.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department officially booked the suspect today in a rash of violent crimes that occurred on Charleston’s West Side.

The CPD charged Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin with First Degree Murder and Robbery in the First Degree due to his alleged involvement with incidents including a homicide, carjacking and attempted carjacking. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office charged Drennen with Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding for the alleged attack of CPD Ofc. Austin Casto.

Drennen has been released from the hospital and remains in police custody at this time.

At approximately 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, CPD received calls regarding a man beating on vehicles near Georgia Street. Police then received calls of a carjacking and a woman, identified as Barbara Steele, 77, of Charleston, found dead in her home.

The victim of the attempted carjacking that followed on Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street West pulled a gun on the suspect, thwarting the attack, according to police.

Drennen allegedly attacked Castro, striking the CPD officer in the head with an antique iron near the intersection of Bigley Avenue and Buchanan Street. Casto reportedly fired shots at the suspect, striking him twice.

