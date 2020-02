St ALBANS, W.Va (WOWK) – According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, several crews are battling a house fire along the 2900 block of Browns Creek Road. The call came in shortly after 5:00 am.

According to our crew on scene, the home was occupied at the time and everyone was able to escape.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

