Family of four hit by drunk driver, pregnant mother and unborn baby didn’t make it

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Saturday night around 4 o’clock, Johnathan Harris, his wife Sarah, who was 31 weeks pregnant, and two young children were hit by a car.

The accident happened in the 3300 block of Clay Road in Roane County.

When troopers got to the scene, they found every member in the Harris family injured. Johnathan, Sarah, and the two minor children were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

While at the hospital, Mrs. Harris and her unborn child passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The car that hit them was driven by 28-year-old Justin Fisher, who police say exhibited signs of intoxication.

Fisher has been charged with two counts of DUI with death, and three counts of DUI causing bodily injury as well as traffic violations.