ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of 3rd Street West in St. Albans.

The incident happened around 12:45 in the morning. The male victim was transported by ambulance to CAMC General for treatment where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made at this time. We’ll update you when more details are made available.