Flash flooding on I-77 in Charleston causes cars to get stuck

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Flash flooding due to almost three inches of rain in a very small area late Sunday night caused cars to get stuck on I-77 near the Greenbrier Street exit.

Metro 9-1-1 reports vehicle rescues although it is not known if there were any injuries.

A temporary local area emergency was declared by Kanawha County officials and issued through the National Weather Service.

“First responders are handling several high water rescues in Kanawha County due to earlier thunderstorms, especially near the east side of Charleston. Local officials urge motorists to please use caution when driving across portions of Kanawha County tonight. Turn around if encountering high water. “ Kanawha County Local Area Emergency until 2:00 a.m. Monday

Almost three inches of rain was reported by one local weather spotter who lives just west of the 35th street bridge from storms which lasted about 90 minutes.

VIPIR Real Time Radar estimates of rainfall in the east end of Charleston Sunday night as of 11:38 p.m.

The water is expected to go down by the time the emergency statement ends at 2:00 a.m.