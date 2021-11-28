Huntington police investigate fatal car accident

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – According to Cabell County Dispatch, one person has died following a car accident on 31st Street near 8th Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 9 p.m. Saturday night. At least one vehicle was involved in the accident.

The name of the driver has not been released yet. The Huntington Police Department is currently investigating the cause.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.