December 25 2021 12:00 am

Huntington police investigate overnight shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Dispatch says an argument followed by shots fired was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of Artisan Avenue in Huntington on Saturday.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

No further information on suspects has been released at this time. Huntington Police Department is investigating the situation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

