Huntington police investigate overnight shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Dispatch says an argument followed by shots fired was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of Artisan Avenue in Huntington on Saturday.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

No further information on suspects has been released at this time. Huntington Police Department is investigating the situation.

