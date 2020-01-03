Huntington Police name suspect in New Year’s bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Huntington Police are searching for the man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Huntington bar on New Year’s Day.

Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding.

Davis also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.

Police say Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and officials say additional charges or suspects may be named at a later date.