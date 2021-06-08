Huntington Police respond to shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police were called to the 2900 block of Highlawn Avenue for a shooting.
According to Police Chief Ray Cornwell, officers located one victim, and detectives are responding.
No word on the victim’s injuries, or if there is a suspect in custody. We will update you as more information becomes available.
