Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at podium, announces the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus at a press conference on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear was flanked by top public health officials in his administration while announcing that the positive test came back Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, K.Y. (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is closing all restaurants and bars in the state. This comes after the first confirmed death related to coronavirus.

Drive thru and delivery will still be open for business.

The Governor is also closing the state capitol, and is waiving the unemployment waiting period.