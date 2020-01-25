Kentucky State Police Post 14 Searching for Missing Juvenile

RUSSELL, KY – The Kentucky State Police are searching for a juvenile who has been missing since Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Troopers received the call at approximately 1 p.m. and immediately began an investigation.

Through Investigation Troopers discovered, Sydney Reed, age 16, of Russell, Kentucky walked away from her residence Saturday morning between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

She was last seen on Meadowlark Court. Sydney is approximately 5’ 3” tall and 130 lbs, brown hair, and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 1-606-928-6421. This case remains under investigation by Trooper Daniel Vossmer.