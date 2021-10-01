Kentucky State Police search for missing juvenile

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile out of Carter County.

Troopers were notified Wednesday, Sept. 29, that 15-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Goodridge walked away from a foster home on White Road.

He is described as 5’11”, 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Sammy was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, athletic pants (with a white stripe), and carrying a backpack.

He is originally from Boone County, and has no known ties to Carter County or the surrounding area.