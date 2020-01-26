Kobe Bryant’s high school mourns the loss of the NBA superstar

LOWER MERION, PA (CBS) – Kobe Bryant’s’s high school officials are mourning the passing of the NBA superstar who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Director of School and Community Relations for the Lower Merion School District, Amy Buckman, read out a statement calling Bryant one of the school’s “most illustrious alumni”.

Buckman said Bryant rose the school’s profile all over the world. She also said Bryant’s basketball coach, who coached him from 1992-1996, Gregg Downer was not ready to speak about Bryant’s passing.

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. A different person familiar with the case confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the crash had not been released publicly. The crash happened around 10 a.m. about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said it was a Sikorsky S-76 and it was not known what caused the crash. The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed five dead in the crash, but had not released identities.

Bryant lived south of Los Angeles in coastal Orange County for much of his adult life, and he often used helicopters to save time and avoid Southern California’s notorious traffic. Even as a player, he often traveled to practices and games by helicopter, and he kept up the practice after retirement as he attended to his business ventures.