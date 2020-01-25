MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes of I-79 North near Weston to be shut down for several hours

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – All northbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 99 near the Weston exit have been closed due to significant damage to the interstate.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says both lanes of I-79 North in this area are expected to remain closed for several hours today as crews work around the clock to make repairs.

The recommended detour for motorists traveling northbound on I-79 is to use Exit 96 (South Weston) to US Route 19. Continuing north, motorists will be able to get back on I-79 via the MM 105 (Jane Lew) entrance ramp.