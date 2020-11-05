Man charged with murder in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police said a man is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in Clay County.

Cody Brooks Moore, 32, of Ivydale is charged after allegedly shooting a man in a home just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Wallback Road in Valley Fork, according to a complaint from Clay County Magistrate Court.

The complaint said the victim, Benjamin Laughlin, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds when troopers arrived.

Troopers said a woman called police following the incident that allegedly happened at her son’s home. When troopers arrived at the scene, the homeowner told them Moore was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado pick up when he fled the scene. Troopers followed the vehicle in its last known direction and located it in the Hansfork Road area.

The Clay County Sheriff’s department was then able to take Moore into custody. State police say he told officers he shot the man multiple times.

Moore is currently being held at Central Regional Jail.

