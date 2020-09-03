Mingo County family found unconscious due to carbon monoxide fumes

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Marrowbone Creek woman and her four children were found unresponsive in their mobile home Wednesday afternoon at around 4 p.m.

The Mingo Messenger tells us, the family was found by a neighbor, who after being unable to get a response from anyone, then realized a gas generator was running in the home, kicked in the door and discovered them unconscious on the floor.

According to KVFD Chief Wilburn “Tomahawk” Preece, the family had been operating the generator as the result of a power outage in the area and apparently were unaware of the danger of operating the device in an enclosed, unventilated area. Preece said there was a fan running behind the generator that spread the fumes throughout the home at a much quicker rate.

The mother and two of the children were airlifted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and that the other two children were transported by ambulance to Tug Valley ARH Medical Center in South Williamson.

While the conditions of the woman and children were not immediately available, Preece said all five were conscious when they were transported to the two hospitals.

