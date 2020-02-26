Missing man reported in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for over a month.

Family members say 50-year-old Timothy Rowland was last seen January 10, 2020 in the Blue Creek Road area.

According to family members, Rowland is known to be gone for long periods of time, but they’re concerned something may have happened to him. They reported him missing Tuesday.

Mr. Rowland left with a backpack, wearing a tan coat, a dark t-shirt and jeans. He is 6’2″ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is a white male.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169. You may also send a message on Facebook, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us or anonymously send us information through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.