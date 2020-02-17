One killed in house fire in Huntington

UPDATE 7:31 AM: According to the Huntington Fire Department on person was killed in the fire. No name is being released at this time.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – According to Cabell County Dispatchers, crews are battling a fully involved structure fire near the intersection of 31st Street and 5th Avenue in Huntington.



Dispatchers tell 13 News, 5th Avenue is shutdown as crews battle the flames. The call first came in at 6:30 AM.



No word on what caused the fire at this time.

We have a crew on scene working to get more details. Stay with WOWK for the latest.











