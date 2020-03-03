6 dead after tornado near Nashville, TN

UPDATE 5:25 AM: According to our sister station WKRN, at least five people are confirmed dead after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) — Nashville police confirmed two deaths in East Nashville after at least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

The tornado near downtown reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the city.

Police officers and fire crews were responding to about 40 building collapses around the city, Metro Nashville police said.

A video posted online from east Nashville showed what appeared to be a well-defined tornado moving quickly across the city. Lightning repeatedly flashed while much of the city was in the dark. The whir of the wind could be heard gusting after the tornado moved out of sight.

Images on social media showed extensive damage to buildings, mangled wires on downed power lines and structures that are now unrecognizable as the tornado had reduced them to rubble. One photo showed a white vinyl fence that had fallen a car. Another showed the roof and walls gone from a building that still had what appeared to be boxes stacked on shelves.

A reported gas leak forced an evacuation of the IMT building in the Germantown community, according to WSMV-TV. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying their belongings not long after the tornado moved through the city.

Two tornado warnings in Putnam County, east of Nashville, were reported a short time later. The National Weather Service said the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said its schools would be closed Tuesday because of the tornado damage. Election polling sites at schools were expected to remain open, as well as district offices, according to tweets from its official account.

Jeff Roberts of the Elections Commission said in a statement early Tuesday that information about damage to polling stations is being collected as polls open for Super Tuesday. Any voter in Davidson County whose assigned precinct has been impacted may vote at the Election Commission Offices, the statement said. Polls open at various times, starting at 7 a.m. CST, depending on the county.

The storm system was forecast to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail, news outlets reported. Heavy rain was expected to impact Gulf Coast states over the next several days, according to WTVF-TV.

