Officer Involved Shooting in Greenup County, KY

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting happened in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Police say it all began on US 23 in Scioto County, Ohio and ended on US 23 between the US Grant Bridge in South Shore, Kentucky.

According to KSP, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle on US 23 in Scioto County, Ohio for an illegible and obstructed registration plate. Police say the driver, 31-year-old Amanda Ann Cochran of Ironton, fled the scene, and OHSP began pursuing the vehicle. It was then that police say shots were fired from the vehicle.

Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department assisted in the initial pursuit. The pursuit then crossed over into Kentucky. Once again, investigators say shots were fired from the vehicle at PPD officers. An officer with PPD then returned fire, which injured the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

KSP says the fleeing vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane of US 23 against oncoming traffic, even though the vehicle had two flat tires. Investigators say the pursuit finally came to an end on the southbound lane of US 23 in South Shore with the help of tire spikes. Two suspects were taken into custody. The southbound lanes of US 23 remained closed until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

KSP Trooper Bobby King says no officers were injured as a result of the shooting. Cochran was airlifted from the scene and was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Cochran had three active warrants in Kentucky and Ohio.

The passenger of the vehicle, 34-year-old John Clifton Thomas of Pedro, Ohio, is now in the Greenup County Detention Center charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, importing heroin, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

KSP continues to investigate the matter. OSHP is also investigating. Trooper Bobby King says he wants drivers that may have been driven off the road due to the vehicle Cochran and Thomas were traveling in the wrong lanes to please contact KSP if it happened in Kentucky and OSHP if it happened in Ohio.