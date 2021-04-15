One person dead in Boone County fire

UPDATE (Thursday, April 15 at 10:05 a.m.): While Fire Department personnel were en route to the residence, they received conflicting calls regarding the occupancy of the home, so they were unable to determine if anyone was in fact inside.

They arrived at a single-wide trailer around 4:00 a.m. to find it fully involved with a structural collapse in the center. Upon containing the fire and conducting a subsequent search, a body was found.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to report the fatality.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Boone County.

It happened at home on Heywood Lane in the Newport area of Danville. According to Boone County Dispatchers, the call came in around 3:45 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say one person died.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, the Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department and the Madison Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. No word on what caused the fire.