One person hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln County

UPDATE (9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12): Lincoln County Dispatchers say a man was shot attempting to kick down the door of a residence on Bulger Road in the Alkol area around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WOWK – One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Lincoln County.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning along Bulgur Road in Akol.

According to Lincoln County dispatchers, a man was transported to CAMC General Hospital.

Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

