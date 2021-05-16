One person in critical condition following shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to Charleston Police one person is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday evening.
Dispatchers tell 13 News the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. along Veazey St.
The individual has been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.
No information on a suspect(s) has been released. Charleston Police are currently on scene investigating.
