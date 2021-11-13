All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

One person injured in Huntington shooting

Breaking News

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say one person was injured after a shooting that happened on the 800 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. There is no more information on the extent of the individual’s injuries or if any suspects have been identified.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the situation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

