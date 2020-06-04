Man stabbed in Charleston; police search for suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are on scene of a reported stabbing on Frame St. on the city’s West Side.

The call came in just after 7:30 Thursday morning. Metro 911 Dispatchers tell our crews on scene that the male victim was transported to the hospital. No word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police are now searching the area for a suspect.

No other details are being released at this time.

