BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Dispatch says around 10 p.m. police began pursuing one motorcycle in Barboursville traveling around 150 miles per hour.

Cabell County Sheriff Deputies pursued until mile marker 28. Then, Hurricane Police officers picked up the pursuit in Putnam County when a second motorcycle got involved.

One rider bailed around mile marker 33 and took off on foot. Officers then began a foot pursuit.

The other motorcycle kept traveling east. Deputies have lost sight of them at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.